DOH reports 1,554 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

A mother carries her child after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago in Quezon City on September 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 1,554 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 3,971,455 cases.

This is the 10th straight day that the number of new cases were below 3,000, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Thirty-two deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,329.

The number of active cases is now at 25,004, the lowest since Sept. 15, Guido also said.

The total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,883,122.

Of the newly reported infections, 575 are from Metro Manila.

From Oct. 3 to 9, an average of 2,048 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections that week, five or 0.04 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 669 or 9.2 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

As of Oct. 10, more than 73.3 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.1 million have received their first booster dose while more than 3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

The World Health Organization over the weekend said precautionary measures against COVID-19 must also be observed against influenza as the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere begins.

In a weekly media briefing, WHO Director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness Dr. Sylvie Champaloux Briand noted that maintaining hand hygiene and wearing face masks may prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses, including flu.

A vaccine expert also earlier warned of a further increase in COVID-19 infections amid the public’s waning immunity against the virus and increase in mobility.

