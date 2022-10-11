Nearly a hundred people fell ill after eating fried lumpia in a case of probable food poisoning in a public school in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Dennis Datu

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday it would investigate the suspected case of food poisoning at a public school in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

A total of 97 people, mostly students and teachers of San Francisco Elementary School, were rushed to the hospital on Monday after eating lumpia from a food vendor.

"Maglulunsad din po tayo ng investigation sa nangyari na iyan," DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said in a press conference.

(We will launch an investigation on the incident.)

Poa explained that under a 2007 department order, vendors outside are prohibited from bringing food items inside the school canteen or premises.

"Kasi nga po gusto nating siguraduhin iyong kaligtasan at kalusugan ng mga bata sa schools kaya doon sa mga school canteens lang po dapat. Kaya kailangan mayroon din silang sanitary permits and relevant health permits galing sa mga LGU (local government unit)," he said.

(Because we want to ensure the safety and health of our children in schools, that's why they're allowed to buy food only from the school canteen. That's why canteens are required to secure sanitary permits and relevant health permits from the LGU.)

DepEd's district nurses immediately responded to the incident, said Poa, who also thanked the local government for shouldering the hospital expenses of those who fell ill.

Of the 97 people that fell ill, 31 are still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Health officials are set to interview the students and teachers who ate the lumpia.

RELATED VIDEO