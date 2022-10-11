Former Sen. Leila de Lima undergoes a medical check-up on Sunday after she was taken hostage by an Abu Sayyaf member who attempted to escape from the PNP Custodial Center. Contributed photo

MANILA — Detained former Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday said she remains confined at the Philippine National Police General Hospital over “lingering chest pain” after being held hostage last Sunday.

“I'm now confined at the PNPGH for further monitoring and tests due to lingering chest pains as a result of the constant pressing by the hostage-taker of the sharp weapon on my chest just beside the heart,” De Lima said in a statement.

The 63-year-old former senator added that she has tested negative for COVID-19 following her exposure to Interior Sec. Benhur Abalos, who tested positive for the disease.

Abalos talked to De Lima after she survived a hostage crisis on Sunday morning inside the PNP Custodial Center.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said de Lima has been allowed to stay at the PNP hospital so her health can continuously be monitored. Once cleared, she will be brought back to the custodial center although in a new cell already.

In June, she underwent a major surgery at the Manila Doctors Hospital after she was diagnosed with Pelvic Organ Prolapse Stage 3.

De Lima thanked those who prayed for her well-being.

“Thank you, all, for the prayers. Thank you, dear Lord, for being with me and for me always. Salamat po at hindi nyo ako pinapabayaan,” she said in her recent statement.

Calls for De Lima's release from detention were made anew shortly after news about her being held hostage broke.

The former lawmaker and chair of the Commission on Human Rights has been jailed since February 2017 over what she says are trumped-up drug charges.

A critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, De Lima accused the previous administration of politically persecuting her.

