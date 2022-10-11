Daughter remembers Fil-Am store clerk beaten to death

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A memorial stands at the steps where 68-year-old store clerk Steven Reyes was beaten, leading to his eventual death.

Last week, the Filipino American who worked part-time at a Highland Park corner store tried to stop teenagers from stealing a case of beer.

The suspects reportedly pummeled him with a scooter before fleeing.

With four daughters and a grandchild, his family regrets his attempt to stop the theft.

"Me and my sister both felt angry at everyone in the situation. We were angry at those kids for feeling they have to take someone's life for a case of beer. At first we were legitimately angry at my dad for putting his life on the line for a case of beer, but that's how I know how me and my sister family left. The rest of my family is really shaken by this," Reyes' daughter Kaycie said.

As they deal with this tragedy, Kaycie remembers her dad's positive qualities - a good chef, a hard worker, and someone who enjoyed life.

"Knowing that his food made an impact in terms of how I view Filipino food in general. My dad was a really good player, he was a pool shark who would be at pool halls serving it up left and right. He was also a really hard worker. He went down with a fight trying to do the right thing."

Reyes, who immigrated from Batangas, was living with his mother at the time of his death. He worked at the store part-time to help support her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the grieving family, so far raising more than $41,000.

"It’s been really touching to see all of the people who donated to the GoFundMe. At the same exact time we want to find justice for my dad tremendously," Kaycie said.

"My dad really took care of the rest of the family whether that be his mom, our Lola, or his sisters, in any way possible. They needed repairs done, he was the guy to do it; they needed errands, he was the guy to do it. He was working the true immigrant life, an immigrant that came from the Philippines 40 years ago. He worked at that liquor store to be able to sustain my grandma and whatever time he wasn’t working, he helped my grandma cook, and make it to her appointments. He was that kind of a guy."

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the tragic case.

The only available details of the suspects describe them as a group of four teenagers - two males and two females. Surveillance footage of the incident has not been publicly released.