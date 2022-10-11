MANILA — The House Committee on Public Order and Safety on Tuesday said it was considering proposals to establish a sex offender registry in the country.

The proposals are contained in House Bill 2714 authored by Tingog part-list Reps. Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre and House Bill 4241 authored by Patrol part-list Rep. Jorge Bustos.

The authors believe the registry will be a potent tool for law enforcement.

"Pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution and the mandate of the State to uphold and guarantee the rights of the victims of sexual abuse, this bill seeks to establish a National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR), a national database which shall contain the names and other pertinent details of sex offenders who reside or sojourn in the country," HB 2714's explanatory note said.

Meantime, Bustos explained that many sex offenders have the tendency to commit rape and other sexual violence crimes multiple times. But he clarified that the bill does not intend to humiliate convicted sex offenders for their wrongdoings.

"We aim to address the high risk of recidivism in sex offenders, because it is hoped that through this Bill, the sex offenders will think twice before committing another crime by risking that their conviction history is a public record," Bustos said.

The committee will consolidate the 2 proposals for final approval.

Stakeholders were also tasked to submit their position papers for the consideration of a technical working group.

