Starting this November 15 until December 31, 2023, international students who are in Canada and have off-campus work authorization on their study permit will no longer be restricted by the 20-hour per week rule.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser recently announced the temporary lifting of the cap on the number of hours that eligible post-secondary students are allowed to work off campus while class is in session.

The change in policy is one of Canada’s measures to address current labor needs. It will provide many international students with a greater opportunity to gain valuable work experience while increasing the availability of workers to sustain Canada's post-pandemic growth.

Immigration Canada said some 500,000 international students already in the country will benefit from the change.

Employers welcomed the news since they have faced unprecedented challenges in finding and retaining the workers they need.

"Malaking pasasalamat at binago ang rule para sa international sudents," Nelson Rodriguez who operates various food and beverage businesses in Edmonton said. "Very welcome news para sa mga employers in all industries lalong lalo na sa amin sa food service kasi napakahirap talagang humanap ng mga trabahador ngayon. Kulang na kulang."

(I'm very thankful that they changed the rule for international students. This is very welcome news for employers in all industries especially for us in food service because it’s really very hard to find workers today. We really lack them.)

According to Statistics Canada, there were 915,500 unfilled positions in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The top three industries facing labor challenges are construction, manufacturing, and accommodation and food services.

While Rodriguez is glad about the easing of the work rule, he stressed that this is not a permanent solution to the labor shortage.

"This is one part. Yung 500,000 marami yan, pero kailangan pa rin natin na talaga na kumuha o mag-open up for example ang Canada for immigration permanent residence. Yan talaga ang solusyon na maaaring gawin ng gobyerno natin sa Canada."

(This is one part. 500,000 are many but Canada still needs to get more or open up, for example, for immigration permanent residence. That really is the solution that our government in Canada can do.)

International students must continue to maintain full-time studies during each academic session to qualify for a post-graduation work permit.

Any work experience gained while studying in Canada doesn't count towards the minimum requirements under the Canadian Experience Class.