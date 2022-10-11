6 LEDAC priorities may become law this year

MANILA -- Six more of the 32 priority bills endorsed by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) on Monday may become law by the end this year, a lawmaker said.

Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo identified the 6 as the bills establishing the Virology Institute of the Philippines, Medical Reserve Corps, National Disease Prevention Management Authority or Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Amendments to the Build Operate Transfer Law, the National Service Training Program and the Agrarian Reform Debt Condonation.

When it comes to the Build-Operate-Transfer laew, NEDA Secretary-General Arsenio Balisacan has said that they have jut issued an IRR for PPPs, so these can be the basis for amendments to the BOT Law, added Quimbo.

The BOT law governs the construction of infrastructure projects by the private sector.

On Monday, Speaker Martin Romualdez identified the 32 priorities, of which 1 has been signed into law--the SIM Card Registration Act.

Another one, the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, may be signed by the president soon.

RA 7640 says the LEDAC must meet at least once every quarter, though it may be convened by the President for special meetings as may be necessary.

The Common Legislative Agenda is a list of priority legislative measures that the Council has agreed to submit to Legislature to pass into law.

The LEDAC met 83 times in the Ramos Administration, 4 times under the Estrada Administration, 23 times in the Arroyo Administration, twice in the Aquino Administration and thrice in the Duterte Administration.