UP Diliman grad tops Oct. 2021 chemical engineer board exam

MANILA - A graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman led the new batch of chemical engineers in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday.

A total of 321 examinees out of 679 passed the Chemical Engineer Licensure Exam held this month.

According to the PRC, Al Christian Regorgo Gobres got a 84.00 percentile rating for the exam.

He was followed by Jeffrey Sibug Palcone of Adamson University, who got a 83.40 percent rating, and Alister Marc Bangsail Domilies of Saint Louis University, who got a 82.50 percent rating.

UP Diliman was also named the top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here's the full list of those who passed both exams: