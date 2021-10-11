Solon running for Laguna governor reacts to death hoax

Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones during her guesting at Dos por Dos on March 6, 2020. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones on Monday said she was saddened after fake news of her death in a hospital circulated among the public, a week after she announced her candidacy for Laguna governor in next year's elections.

Aragones, in a Facebook video post, said the hoax that she died after being injected with something in a hospital began to spread earlier in the day.

She said the false rumor affected her supporters and her family.

“Nakakalungkot po na may mga ganitong balita na kumakalat, isang fake news para sirain, ang sabi ng iba, takutin, paatrasin ang isang Sol Aragones sa kaniyang naising maglingkod,” she said Monday afternoon.

Aragones said she's not daunted by people behind the fake news.

“Kung sino ang nagpakalat nito at nais ninyong pahinain ang loob ko, isa lang po ang mensahe ko sa inyo: Hindi ako natatakot, hindi ako aatras, ilalaban ko ang aking pangarap sa ating mga kababayan hanggang dulo ng laban," she said.

Her office is conducting a probe on the matter.

Aragones last week filed her certificate of candidacy for the province's gubernatorial post with Jericho Ejercito, son of actor and former Laguna governor ER Ejercito, as her running mate for vice governor.

The former reporter and anchor will be facing incumbent governor Ramil Hernandez.

— Report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO