Pinoy rum, kasama sa top 3 hard liquor brand sa The Netherlands - Dutch distributor

THE HAGUE - Bumibida ngayon sa Dutch market ang Pinoy hard liquor na Don Papa Rum. Kasama na umano ito sa top three premium rum sa The Netherlands by volume, ayon kay Olaf Kerstens ng André Kerstens B.V., ang Dutch distributor ng Pinoy liquor brand.

Bumisita ang Dutch businessman kay Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya sa Philippine Embassy noong katapusan ng Septyembre, dala ang magandang balitang ito.

“Its popularity is continuing to grow phenomenally, and it is hoped we could secure the number position in the premium Dutch rum market,” saad ni Kerstens.

Bilang bahagi ng pagdiriwang ng ika-500 taong paglalayag paikot ng mundo ni Ferdinand Magellan, binigyan ni Kerstens si Malaya ng limited edition ng nasabing Pinoy hard liquor.

“We are proud to share this premium-aged rum to our Dutch friends as it is among the Philippines’ best products, Rum-making has a long tradition in the country, and Filipinos have enjoyed them for ages” pahayag ni Ambassador Malaya.

Ang Pinoy rum na sumikat sa The Netherlands ay gawa sa cane juice na prinoseso para maging molasses at dumaan sa fermentation process sa probinsya ng Negros Occidental, isa sa major producers ng sugarcane sa Pilipinas.

Ang nasabing Pinoy Rum ay makikita at mabibili sa wine shops at liquor stores sa The Netherlands.

