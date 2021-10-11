This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. NIAID-RML

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 411 new cases of Delta variant, raising its total to 3,798, the Department of Health said Monday.

Government's latest run of 747 samples last Friday also found 88 cases of the Alpha variant, first reported in the UK, and 78 cases of the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa.

The B.1.617.2 variant comprises 26.2 percent of the country's 14,517 samples assigned with a lineage, according to DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Some 3,307 samples or 22.8 percent are Beta variant, while 2,935 or 20.22 percent are Alpha variant, Vergeire said.

All 17 regions in the country has detected a case of the highly transmissible Delta variant, she added.

"In the National Capital Region, all cities and the lone municipality were found to have a variant of concern," Vergeire said.

The P.3 variant, first detected in the Philippines, has also been "detected in all regions," according to DOH data. Some 503 or 3.46 percent of the total samples were P.3 variant cases.