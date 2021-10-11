Essential workers residing in Magalang, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on September 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP/file

MANILA - The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 23.18 million Filipinos against COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to government data.

The figure accounts for 21 percent of the country's 110 million population. Government aims to inoculate at least 77 million Filipinos to achieve population protection against more transmissible variants.

Some 26.49 million or 24 percent of the population have received their first dose, while a total of 49,673,491 jabs have been administered.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group estimates government would reach its target by March 2022 or in 7 months.

Vaccination of the general adult population started after an initial rollout to five priority sectors, while inoculation for children aged 12 to 17 will begin on Friday, the Department of Health said.