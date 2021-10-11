Wilben Mayor, assistant secretary and chief of staff of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, U.S Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Nina Lewis, Health Usec. Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taiño, and UNICEF Procurement Services Specialist Bernardo Bersola receive the delivery of 924,300 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at NAIA Terminal 3 on October 11, 2021. Photo courtesy of the NTF Against COVID-19

MANILA - More than 924,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Monday afternoon.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the recent shipment is a US donation through the COVAX Facility initiative.

Asec. Wilben Mayor, head of the NTF Strategic Communications sub-task group on current operations, said the newly arrived vaccines will be distributed across the country.

“This is nationwide, considering that we have already a lot of vaccine supply. Definitely all regions will have the allocation of Pfizer vaccines,” he said.

“Let’s take this opportunity to get vaccinated."

Monday's batch of delivery raises the country's total received Pfizer vaccine donations to more than 12.6 million doses.

The Philippines has received a total of 87.4 million COVID vaccine doses, of which 49.6 million have been administered, according to the NTF.

The government said earlier that 23.1 million individuals have been fully vaccinated in the country, which is looking to fully vaccinate 77 million people to reach herd immunity.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

