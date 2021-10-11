MANILA -- Philippine weather disturbance Maring (international name: Kompasu) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moves closer to the Babuyan Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last seen at 150 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

It has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center,

and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving westward at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2 was raised over the following areas, which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 36 hours, was hoisted over:

rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

PAGASA said a "minimal to moderate risk of life-threatening storm surge reaching up to 1.0 m in height may occur in the next 24 hours."

"Rising sea water along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte," it added.

Maring is expected to continue moving westward over the Luzon Strait between Monday afternoon and Tuesday early morning, PAGASA said.

The eye of the storm is forecast to pass very close to or over the Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon and evening.

But a possible landfall over mainland northern Cagayan or a close approach to Batanes has not yet been ruled out by the state weather bureau.

Maring may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday morning, PAGASA said.

PAGASA will issue the next bulletin at 5 p.m. Monday.