President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Palace on Oct. 4, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte was "never exposed" to his daughter who caught COVID-19, the head of his security team said on Monday.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was experiencing mild symptoms and was in isolation "caring for other family members who need medical attention" her office said over the weekend.

"PRRD (Duterte) was never exposed," said Presidential Security Group commander Col. Randolph Cabangbang.

Duterte, 76, completed his COVID-19 vaccination in July.

The President's age and comorbities make him at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

He has said he suffers Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach. In various instances, he said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in the blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.