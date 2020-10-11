VP Robredo to offer some 400 'scholarships' to out-of-school youth

MANILA - Some 400 scholarships will be available this month for out-of-school youth under a program of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Those aged 18 to 30 years old are eligible to receive training and allowance so they can be hired by the companies afterwards, Robredo said.

"Iba-iba iyong mga available na trabaho. Mayroong computers, mayroong IT, mayroong service crew—halimbawa McDonald’s, kabahagi nito. Maraming available," she said in her weekly radio show.

(There are different jobs available, there are ones relative to computers, IT, service crew. For example, McDonald's is part of this. There are many jobs avilable.)

"Kapag sinabi na scholarships, libre iyong training, libre iyong allowance, pati iyong lahat na kailangan libre, para makakuha sila—ma-absorb sila ng mga companies after."

(When we say scholarships, the training, allowance and anything they need to be absorbed by the companies afterwards are free.)

Robredo said the project's first run, available in the greater Metro Manila area, would begin Monday as she advised the public to tune in to her official Facebook page.

The project, in partnership with the Philippine Business for Education and USAID, is under her office's program "Bayanihanapbuhay," which earlier launched a free platform for jobseekers and also helped sellers who do not have online presence, the Vice President said.