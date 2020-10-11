PAGASA warns low-lying Bulacan towns of possible flooding as water level in Ipo Dam rises

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday warned residents of low-lying areas in Bulacan to take precautionary measures as the water level in Ipo Dam rises due to continuous heavy rains.

In an advisory released 4:30 p.m., PAGASA said Ipo Dam Management will be conducting a spilling operation at 5 p.m., releasing approximately 70 centimeters of water.

Residents of low-lying areas and those near the Angat riverbank are asked to be alert for a possible increase in the water level.

The following towns may be affected by the spilling operation:

Norzagaray

Angat

San Rafael

Bustos

Baliuag

Pulilan

Plaridel

Hagonoy

PAGASA said it will continue to monitor the water level in Ipo Dam.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains brought about by the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon and the two low pressure areas in northern Luzon and in the Visayas.

