Monsoon rains to dampen parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA - Monsoon rains enhanced by a low pressure area will persist over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last spotted in the vicinity of Conner town in Apayao, is set to traverse Ilocos provinces on Sunday and approach the West Philippine Sea by Monday morning, according to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Bangsamoro will experience scattered monsoon rains and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rains due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Another LPA was estimated 840 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur but it is not likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 2 days, Estareja said.

"Hindi naman ito nakakaapekto pa sa ating bansa sa ngayon," he said.

(It currently does not affect our country.)

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.