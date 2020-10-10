Locsin, Chinese minister want to roll out ‘fast lane’ for citizens traveling with ‘essential’ purpose

The Philippines and China over the weekend discussed how the two governments could speed up the entry and exit of their citizens into and out of their respective borders, if they were involved in industries considered "crucial" to both countries.

That was part of the agenda during Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s 3-day official visit to China, which will end Sunday, October 11, his first such trip there in months.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the plan has been dubbed the "fast lane for urgently needed personnel exchanges."

In a statement, the DFA said the program will "facilitate, with due safeguards, the movement of essential official exchanges and travel by personnel in crucial industries, such as business and trade, infrastructure, logistics, production, and technical services."

Locsin and his entourage were received by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tengchong City, in the southern province of Yunnan.

According to the DFA, Locsin and Wang "engaged in a candid and in-depth exchange on regional security concerns" and ASEAN-China matters, but no details were mentioned.

They also held a bilateral discussion reaffirming the Philippine-Chinese relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang also affirmed China’s commitment to supporting the administration's Build Build Build program.