DFA brings home more than 9,000 overseas Filipinos in a week

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs brought home more than 9,000 overseas Filipino this week alone.

In a statement, DFA said they were able to bring home a total of 9,461 overseas Filipinos this week, bringing the total number of repatriated Filipinos to 213,942 since February 2020.

Most of this week's batch of repatriates are from the Middle East, wherein 8,110 overseas Filipinos from the region went home on board 30 special repatriation flights.

More than 6,000 are from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

There were also repatriates from Brazil and Spain, as well as from Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and Turkey.

DFA Brings Home 9,461 Overseas Filipinos This Week: https://t.co/vOoxsyFblq



The DFA remains steadfast in carrying out its COVID-19 related repatriation efforts. This week, the DFA brought home an additional 9,461 overseas Filipinos. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/y2B0j8XXC7 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 11, 2020

According to the DFA, it will continue working to bring home Filipinos from different countries as the pandemic continues.