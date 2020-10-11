COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now 10,869 with 2 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,869 Sunday with 2 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,149, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,919 of those infected have recovered, while 801 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

Weekend reports from our Foreign Service Posts record two new COVID-19 cases in Asia & the Pacific, no new fatalities & no new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 16 new DOH IHR verified cases from Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/gsp9MsrTMo — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 11, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 500 in the Asia Pacific, 172 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 339,341 people. The tally includes 6,321 deaths, 293,075 recoveries, and 39,945 active cases.