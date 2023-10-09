Typhoon Bolaven may spare Philippines; LPA to bring rains

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — While typhoon Bolaven is unlikely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), a low pressure area will bring rains over parts of the country this week, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The LPA was spotted 1,170 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. It is unlikely to intensify into a tropical cyclone and may enter the Philippine within 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA said.

"Posible itong lumapit or mag-cross, tumawid dito sa area ng Southern Luzon, Visayas. Ito ang magdudulot sa mga susunod na araw ng posibleng mataas na tsansa ng pag-ulan," PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said in a Facebook livestream.

(It may approach or cross Southern Luzon or the Visayas. This will bring a high likelihood of rains in the next days.)

Mindanao, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas on Tuesday will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA's trough or extension, PAGASA weather forecaster Lorie Dela Cruz told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

The LPA's trough and localized thunderstorms will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, typhoon Bolaven was spotted 2,385 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and up to 150 kph gusts, the weather agency said.

"Nananatiling mababa ang tsansa nito na pumasok sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility. Sa kasalukuyan, wala rin itong direct effect sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa," PAGASA's Castañeda said.

(It is still unlikely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility. It has no direct effect on any part of the country.)

