Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia on Tuesday said he would recommend to the En Banc the suspension of voter registration of Filipinos in Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

Garcia said the tension in Israel between Israeli forces and Hamas continues and it is not yet safe for Filipinos there.

He said the Philippine Embassy in Israel was forced to close temporarily this weekend.

"Tayo po ay magre-recommend sa Commission En Banc bukas na baka pupwedeng i-suspend muna indefinitely 'yung registration ng mga botante natin diyan sa Israel. Mahirap po na ipagbakasakali natin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan gayong hindi pa talaga maayos ang sitwasyon doon sa lugar," Garcia said in a statement.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said based on their records for the 2022 National and Local Elections, there are 13,364 registered overseas Filipino voters in Israel.

Of the said number, 7,871 or 59 percent actually voted.

As of the July 17, 2023 Election Registration Board hearing, there are already 9,906 active overseas Filipino registered voters in Israel.