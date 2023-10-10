MANILA - Government prosecutors said Tuesday they presented two police officers as witnesses against the accused in the case of the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts in Manila.

Police Lt. Col. Wilfredo Fabros, former chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Manila and Patrolwoman Ria Mae Duque, a forensic examiner, took the witness stand to verify documents for the prosecution.

The prosecutors said they also asked the court to subpoena an eye witness in the case to testify in the next hearing, set on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The hearing was closed to the public.

Government lawyers said the six accused who are in the custody of the CIDG attended the hearing via video conference.

Lawyers for the accused refused to give a statement.

In January 2023, the Justice Department filed kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges against the six suspects before the Manila Regional Trial Court.

The six were arrested in Parañaque City last September 15.

The CIDG is investigating eight cases involving missing sabungeros who are believed to have been abducted in separate instances while leaving a cockfight match last year.

RELATED VIDEO