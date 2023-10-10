MMDA: Several roads closed Oct. 21-22 for Skyway Stage 3

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said some roads would be closed from Oct. 21 to 22 to give way to the concrete pouring of beams as part of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project.

A temporary full road closure will be implemented on both eastbound and westbound lanes at the following areas:

Valenzuela St. corner Tomas Claudio St. facing westbound motorists (Valenzuela St. to Beata St. bound)

Beata St. Corner Tomas Claudio St. facing eastbound motorists (Beata St. to Valenzuela St. bound)

Quirino Ave. corner Tomas Claudio St. facing eastbound motorists (Quirino Ave. to Beata and Valenzuela St. bound)

Quirino Ave. corner Jesus St. facing eastbound motorists (Quirino Ave. to Beata and Valenzuela St. bound)

The closure would start at 10 p.m. on October 21 until 7:00 p.m. of October 22.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.