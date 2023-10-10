DOH reports 1,264 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

Passengers traveling via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City wear face masks on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it had logged 1,264 new cases of COVID from October 2 to 8 or in the past week.

The number of active coronavirus cases is now at 3,062, while some 4.046 million Filipinos have recovered from the respiratory disease.

As of October 8, there were 272 coronavirus patients in severe or critical condition admitted to hospitals.

Around 186 ICU beds — or 12.2 percent of the total 1,524 — were occupied. Of the 12,496 total non-ICU beds, some 2,296 were also being used.

The health agency reported 6 new COVID deaths, pushing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 66,702.

The DOH noted that the average daily coronavirus cases in the reporting week was at 181. This is 3 percent higher compared to the preceding week, or from September 25 to October 1.

Since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, the Philippines has recorded over 4.116 million cases, according to the health department's data.

At least 78 million Filipinos have received their coronavirus jabs, while 23 million have gotten booster shots, the DOH said.