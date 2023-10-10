COMELEC Chairman George Garcia, along with COMELEC Commissioners presents to the media the process of printing and organizing of official manual ballots, official forms and other materials to be used for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the National Printing Office in Diliman, Quezon City on September 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With the procurement for election equipment and paraphernalia for the 2025 elections about to begin this month, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is seeking guidance from the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) whether it could remove or change a requirement for potential bidders.

Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9184, bidders must submit a Single Largest Completed Contract (SLCC) worth at least 50 percent of the project they are bidding for.

Comelec wants to lower this to 30 percent so that more companies will be able to participate.

Elections technology company Smartmatic is seen to have advantage over others. But Garcia assured that the process is fair.

“‘Yung requirement na 50 percent na kinakailangang completed contract, para kasing iilan lang ang pupuwedeng makapag-participate diyan. Ayaw nating maakusahan na tayo ay merong pinapaboran na kahit isang partido lang o isang supplier,” Garcia said.

“Ang gusto natin maging level playing field na open ang lahat para makapamili ang Comelec ng tama na teknolohiya at maayos at magandang teknolohiya para sa atin of course without compromising din yung presyo.”

“Halimbawa, ang total price ng ating kontrata ay P20 billion. Ibig sabihin ba dapat yung isang company na magpa-participate ay nakapag-kontrata na sa kahit anong aspeto ng ating technology na gagamitin natin na P10 billion? Sa ating palagay, parang napakalaki nun at baka iilang kompanya lang ang makapag-participate. Samantalang kung gagawin nating mga 30 percent lamang o P3 billion, di hamak madaming makakapag-participate, makakapag-offer ng kanilang teknolohiya,” Garcia added.

Comelec sent their proposal to GPPB which has not responded yet.

“We wanted to be guided sa atin pong procurement. Malaki pong tulong yan upang malaman natin paano tayo magpo-proceed, ano ang dapat ayusin natin sa procurement, ano ang dapat na ilagay natin na mga conditionalities sa atin pong procurement,” Garcia explained.

He said they intend to select the winning bidder in December and award the contract in January. It will take the company about six months to make the 110,000 automated counting machines that will replace the vote counting machines.

Meanwhile, the first hearing on the petition to disqualify Smartmatic from the bidding is set on October 17. The petition was filed by the group of former DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr.

“Kaya pina-hearing agad ‘yan para mapakinggan both sides at mapatanong mga nangyari sa halalan at akusasyon sa petition,” Garcia said.



