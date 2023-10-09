MANILA - China has claimed anew that it has "indisputable sovereignty" over Ayungin Shoal as the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea continues.

China was reacting to a statement made by Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar on Saturday, where he said the the former's use of "indisputable sovereignty" is in itself disputable, since the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) does not recognize Chinese sovereignty in the area.

"Recently the Philippines has taken a series of steps at Ren’ai Jiao that seriously violate China’s territorial sovereignty. We have made serious démarches to the Philippines on multiple occasions," a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of China said.

China claimed that Ren'ai Jiao, or Ayungin Shoal, has been "China’s territory since ancient times" and is an integral part of its Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands).

"This has been established as a widely held international common view and fully accords with provisions on archipelagos in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," China explained.

China also claimed Ayungin Shoal has never been a part of the Philippine territory, and the latter has "no legal basis at all to claim sovereignty over Ren’ai Jiao on the grounds of its comparative proximity to Philippine territory."

"The so-called South China Sea arbitration award is illegal, null and void. The arbitration initiated by the Philippines directly concerns the issues of territorial sovereignty and maritime delimitation. Territorial issues are not subject to UNCLOS," China also said.

China also alleged that the presence of the BRP Sierra Madre in the area is a violation of its "territorial sovereignty."

"In May 1999, the Philippines “grounded” a tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren’ai Jiao. The Chinese side immediately lodged serious démarches, asking the Philippines to tow away the vessel at once. The Philippines repeatedly promised to do so as soon as possible," it added.

According to China, the Philippines is "ignoring China’s goodwill and sincerity" and has kept sending vessels to "forcibly intrude" into the waters near Ayungin Shoal, referring to the resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre which China claims is "an attempt to send construction materials for repairing and reinforcing the “grounded” military vessel on a large scale in order to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao."

"These actions seriously violated China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, contravened international law and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and disrupted peace and stability in the region," it said.

For China, the Philippines should "stop making provocations and creating troubles at sea" and "stop groundless attacks and smears," so as not to undermine the peace and stability in the region.

"China will continue to, in accordance with our domestic laws and international law, do what is necessary to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," it added.

China and the Philippines have been exchanging statements about each other's activities in the West Philippine Sea.

In September, the Armed Forces of the Philippines suspected China of harvesting corals in Rozul Reef, before dumping the "processed" coral reefs in some parts of the West Philippine Sea.

China denied its involvement, and even told the country to "stop creating a political drama from fiction."

A week after the incident, China put floating barriers in Scarborough Shoal, claiming that it did so after Philippine vessels intruded its waters.

Last week, Philippine officials called out China's dangerous maneuvers in the Ayungin Shoal during the resupply mission to grounder BRP Sierra Madre.

China has been asking the Philippines to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, claiming that the latter "promised" to tow it away.

The Philippines denied making such a promise to China.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea -- through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually -- despite an international court ruling that Beijing's entitlement has no legal basis.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims in parts of the sea, while the United States sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.

