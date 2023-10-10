MANILA — Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. denied Tuesday a report that the China Coast Guard (CCG) drove away a Philippine Navy gunboat near Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

“Although pinapa-verify pa rin namin. Wala namang ganung nangyari. Sa tingin ko, propaganda lang ng China ‘yun. Galing sa Beijing ‘yun eh,” Brawner told reporters on Tuesday.

“That’s their report, their government,” he added.

The AFP chief said China’s supposed propaganda was intended to show its “internal audience” that its government is working on the ground.

“To show na may ginagawa sila sa baba kasi they are concerned with their internal audience eh and leadership nila. Nagpa-pogi lang ‘yun,” Brawner said.

He continued, “It’s not true. There is no truth. If ever may barko tayo doon, hindi tayo palalayasin. We will not, hindi tayo papayag. That’s in our EEZ. It is our duty and right to make sure that our fishermen can fish in our EEZ.”

On Tuesday, the CCG said it “took measures to drive away a Philippine Navy vessel” after it allegedly intruded into waters around Scarborough Shoal or Huangyan Island, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported.

USE OF FORCE?

Meanwhile, a maritime law expert believes Beijing is already threatening to use force against Manila in dealing with the West Philippine issues.

This, after a People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel came just half a nautical mile close to the Philippine resupply team during the recent resupply and rotation mission to Ayungin Shoal.

This marks the Philippine Coast Guard’s closest encounter with the warship.

“That is already an indication that China is threatening to use force against the Philippines. Probably preparing, as well,” University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea director Atty. Jay Batongbacal told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday.

“Aggressive in the sense that they are really trying to provoke the Philippines to act so they will have an excuse to take more drastic and violent actions,” he added.

With China’s actions becoming more aggressive, Batongbacal said the government should stand its ground based on international law and must not be provoked “into making the first move” that would allow Beijing to escalate the matter.

“The government must not allow itself to be provoked into making the first move to give China any excuse for an overwhelming and disproportionate response. The government should continue to stand its ground based on international law and insist on China’s compliance with the law and peaceful modes of dispute settlement,” Batongbacal said.

During the October 4 resupply mission, the resupply boats and the PCG ships were blocked nine times and shadowed three times by Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels.

The PCG also recorded an alarming incident where a CCG vessel came within only a meter of the PCG’s BRP Sindangan.



RELATED VIDEO