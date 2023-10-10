Israeli forces patrol outside the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA — A second Filipino in Israel has been injured in the massive assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an official said on Tuesday.

The Filipino was treated for smoke inhalation after Hamas torched the house the OFW was staying in, said Consul General and Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Mandap.

The OFW was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Officials earlier said another Filipino was shot in the arm during a rescue operation from the Hamas attack.

"Ligtas naman na siya. Kailangan lang siguruhin na hindi magiging permanente yung kaniyang pinsala," Mandap told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

At least 7 Filipinos remained missing as of Tuesday, the fourth day of clashes, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

Authorities are verifying reports that one of the missing has supposedly died, Mandap said.



"Hindi pa malinaw kung ano ang ikinamatay at kung talagang patay na. We’re crossing our fingers na sana hindi totoo... A lot of details are still not available about it," he said.

The Hamas assault launched on Saturday has so far killed at least 800 Israelis and injured 2,600 more, the Israeli government said.

Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza targets have killed 687 people and wounded another 3,727, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Hamas, which dragged off about 150 hostages in its surprise weekend assault on southern Israel, threatened on Monday to kill them if Israeli air strikes continue "targeting" Gaza residents without warning.

The threat came after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply which sparked UN fears of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse