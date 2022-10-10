Suspected robber hit by bus in Quezon City



A man was killed by an oncoming bus inside the EDSA Carousel in Santolan, Quezon City noon Monday.

According to a report from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), the unidentified male was seen hurriedly crossing the busy highway after allegedly snatching items from a passing motorist.

The man died instantly.

According to the bus driver, he barely had time to step on the brakes as the man came from his blind side.

"Biglang tumawid. Sabi ng motor nang-snatch daw. Pagkababa niya ng barrier sakto paparating ako. Pag-apak ko ng preno bumangga diyan," Guillermo Lagor told ABS-CBN News.

Barangay officials said the man frequented the area and worked as a scavenger.

"Nangangalakal yan, paikot-ikot sa EDSA. Matagal na siya dito," BPSO Joshua Alemaña said.

Police have yet to identify the victim. The driver faces a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

