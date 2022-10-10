Slain Crame detainees laid to rest in Taguig City

MANILA - The three Abu Sayyaf detainees at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center who were killed during their escape attempt on Sunday have been laid to rest in Taguig City.

The Muslim community in Taguig's Maharlika Village buried the three, who, according to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, are Balik Islam Filipinos.

The bodies of Idang Susukan, Feliciano Sulayao Jr. and Ariel Cabintoy were brought to the Blue Mosque and Cultural Center after the Philippine National Police Chaplain, Pastoral Outreach Division Chief, PCol. Zainalabiden Ismael requested NCMF-NCR Regional Director Adzhar Albani for assistance, the NCMF said Monday.

The three detainees were facing multiple charges of murder, kidnapping, arson, and illegal firearms possession allegedly committed in parts of Mindanao, particularly Sulu and Zamboanga del Norte.

Susukan and Cabintoy were first to be gunned down after they attacked the policeman serving their breakfast inside the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Sulayao was killed later after he held hostage ex-Sen. Leila de Lima.

De Lima was unhurt, while the stabbed policeman is in stable condition, officials said.

Earlier Monday, Sen. Robin Padilla, who is a Muslim, called out the PNP over alleged "discrimination" after tagging as "Muslims" the hostage takers of de Lima.

"Hindi ko mapigilang mapansin sa video ang paulit-ulit na pagtukoy na 'mga Muslim' ang hostage-takers," said Padilla.

