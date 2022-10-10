Senate unveils new 'Legacy Wall' featuring fresh batch of senators

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri leads senators in unveiling the 19th Congress Legacy Wall on October 10, 2022. The activity is part of the month-long celebration of the 106th anniversary of the institution. Senate PRIB Photos



MANILA — The Senate on Monday unveiled a new “Legacy Wall” showcasing portraits of incumbent senators under the 19th Congress as it also marked the 106th anniversary of the institution.

Attending the event were former Senate President Franklin Drilon and erstwhile Majority Leader Kit Tatad. They were joined by current Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and the incumbent senators.

“This wall reminds us that we must build on the rich legacy of the Senate and all accomplishments of legislators who have come before us and who have paved the way for the country to the landmark legislation,” Zubiri said.

“This wall also celebrates the power of the people. People who choose us to work for them, and to advocate for them in these halls… Remember ladies and gentlemen, this is not our Senate, this is your Senate. It is the people’s Senate. When we look at this wall, may we constantly reminded of our duty to the people,” he added.

Drilon credited Zubiri’s leadership for ensuring a chamber that is critical but one who knows how to work with the administration.

“So far, what I have seen in the media, it would appear that the Senate is true to tradition of being independent of Malacañang. I’m glad the present leadership is very conscious of that tradition and is doing its job of providing check and balance in the Executive,” Drilon later on told journalists.

RELATED VIDEO