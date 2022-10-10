MANILA — Sen. Nancy Binay on Monday called on the government to lift the implementation of One Health Pass (OHP) amid "mounting complaints from travelers" over the inconvenience of the screening system.

“Dapat i-lift na natin ang One Health Pass dahil hindi na rin ito nagiging praktikal at mas nagiging inconvenient ito para sa nakararami. Mas malaking hassle sa ating mga OFW at balikbayan dahil dagdag na screening kahit quarantine-cleared at kumpleto sila sa bakuna at boosters," Binay said in a statement.

The senator added that the system might turn away potential tourists.

"From the tourism lens, we might be turning away potential guests because of this added bureaucratic layer whose effectiveness isn't even guaranteed,” she said.

Binay said the Department of Tourism (DOT) and other agencies should look into "simplifying the processes" that visitors have to undergo.

The DOT reported that as of October 1, the country has received more than 1.62 million tourists since February.

Binay said the OHP has also been the subject of scams, with the government repeatedly issuing warnings against websites demanding payment to issue fake passes.

The Bureau of Quarantine and Department of Transportation implement the OHP.

