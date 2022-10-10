Rightsizing, economy tackled in first LEDAC meet with Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. heads the first LEDAC meeting under his administration on Oct. 10, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary/Twitter



MANILA — The Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) on Monday convened for the first time under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

In a statement, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said Marcos met with the 20-member council to discuss priority measures that he earlier laid out in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July.

Among these measures are the National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP); Budget Modernization Bill; Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE) and the Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension.

OPS also said in an earlier statement that the LEDAC would be discussing bills relating to the economy and national security, including the E-Governance Act; National Land Use Act; Tax Package 3: Valuation Reform Bill; Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (PIFITA), Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law, and the Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP).

The LEDAC also tackled the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), and the possible necessary amendments to the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act, the office said.

Chaired by the President, LEDAC's members include the Vice President, 7 members of the Cabinet, 3 senators, 3 members of the House of Representatives, a representative of the local government units (LGUs), a representative from the youth sector, and a representative from the private sector.

The council serves as consultative and advisory body to the President, giving him advice on certain programs and policies related to the administration's goals on the national economy.

A political science expert had earlier urged Marcos to make use of LEDAC to make legislation more efficient under his presidency.

The LEDAC has met 115 times since its creation in 1992 by the late President Fidel V. Ramos.

According to its website, the body met 83 times during the Ramos administration, 4 times under the Estrada administration, 23 times under the Arroyo administration, twice during the Aquino administration, and only thrice under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

—with report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

