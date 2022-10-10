MANILA — Journalists who have received threats are encouraged to coordinate with law enforcers to avoid another media attack after the killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, national police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said Monday.

"Ang pakiusap lamang natin sa ating mga media personnel, sana 'pag nararamdaman ninyo na medyo nanganganib o nangangamba na ang inyong mga buhay dahil dala ng pagtupad ninyo sa inyong mga trabaho, 'wag na ho nating intayin yung nangyari kay Sir Percy," Azurin said in a news conference in Camp Crame.

(I appeal to all media personnel, if you feel that your lives are threatened because of the work that you do, don't wait for the time that what happened to Sir Percy will happen to you.)

"But rather, it would be better siguro kung impormahan n’yo kami so that we can provide you security," he added.

(But rather, it would be probably be better if you inform us so that we can provide you security.)

Mabasa, who hosted "Lapid Fire" on DWBL 1242, was shot dead last Monday in Las Piñas City by motorcycle-riding suspects. He was critical of the Duterte government and of some officials in the current administration.

Police had said it is highly probable the killing is related to his profession.

Azurin said it would be good for the PNP and members of the media to hold a dialogue so that authorities could determine the threats journalists are facing.

"Kung may mga suspect kayong napaghihinalaan, makita natin agad or maimbestigahan natin. At kung kinakailangan na magkaroon kayo ng security, then we will provide one for you," he said.

(If you have any suspects behind any threat, we can track them or investigate them. And if you need security, then we will provide one for you.)

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines said Mabasa is the second member of the press killed under the Marcos Jr. administration.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said last week his administration would support and protect the rights of the media, although he did not mention the case of Mabasa.

Mabasa was laid to rest on Sunday even as his killers remained at large.

