MANILA — Employees and officials of the Office of the President appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte will be allowed to perform their functions until the end of the year.

"All employees and officials in the Office of the President Proper, whose issued appointments were coterminous with the previous appointing authority, shall remain in service and continue to perform their duties and functions until 31 December 2022," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a memorandum order dated Sept. 27.

The appointment extension will be in effect unless the said Duterte appointees resign from their positions, or are replaced or reappointed.

This is to avoid any disruption in government services, Bersamin said.

OP Human Resources Director Andrea Maila Ordanez thanked Bersamin for the memorandum on Monday, as it reassured them of keeping their jobs until at least after Christmas.

"It is really hard to be in that place of uncertainty, especially this coming Christmas season na hiling lang ng bawat isa sa amin ay maging happy tayo ngayong Pasko. Again, thank you very much po," Ordanez said during the flag-raising ceremony at the Malacañang Palace on Monday morning.

(It is really hard to be in that place of uncertainty, especially this coming Christmas season, when our only wish is to be happy during the holidays.)

In the same ceremony, Bersamin urged all Palace employees to "be true to your oaths of office."

“We must endeavor to uphold the rule of law in every action that we take in the discharge of our duties and responsibilities. Always bear in mind that we are undeserving of our positions if we cease to be just and lawful.”

The former Chief Justice also urged them “to work sincerely with compassion.”

“We cannot serve the purpose of being compassionate if we have no sincerity in our hearts,” he said.

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

