Padilla blasts PNP over 'Muslim' tag on De Lima hostage takers

Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, during Monday’s hearing, October 3, 2022. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Monday called out the Philippine National Police (PNP) over alleged "discrimination" after tagging as "Muslims" the hostage takers of former Sen. Leila de Lima.

While Padilla said he was relieved that De Lima is safe following a foiled hostage-taking at the PNP Custodial Center early Sunday, he was dismayed over the "discrimination showed by some policemen who responded to the incident."

"Hindi ko mapigilang mapansin sa video ang paulit-ulit na pagtukoy na 'mga Muslim' ang hostage-takers," lamented Padilla, who adheres to Muslim belief.

"Hangad kong malaman ng lahat na hindi ginagamit ang salitang Muslim sa pagtukoy sa isang tao, lalo’t may kinalaman sa krimen o terorismo. May pangalan po ang mga taong ito," he added.

Padilla stressed it is not right to use the word "Muslim" to refer to the hostage-takers as he urged the PNP leadership to "educate police personnel."

"Nananawagan po ako, nagpapakumbaba, kay Sir PNP Chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. na maglunsad po ng malawakang education drive para imulat po ang mga pulis natin, na ating mga bayani, sa mga usaping ito," Padilla said in a Senate hearing.

(I humbly call on the PNP leadership to launch an education drive to guide our heroic policemen. I believe our police can play a key role in ending the discrimination, something that has yet to be achieved.)

"Walang kinalaman ang religion po dito," he added.

De Lima was taken hostage on Sunday morning, October 9, inside her detention cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center, right in the heart of the police’s national headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.