This photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows Philippine soldiers looking over workers constructing a building which was a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired Muslim militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. (Photo by Ferdinandh CABRERA / AFP)

The new management of the National Housing Authority promised to finish Yolanda and Marawi siege housing programs as soon as possible.

In a press conference, NHA general manager Joeben Tai said their housing program in Marawi is 98 to 99 percent complete, and is due to be finally completed this year.

"Halos 100 percent completed na po kami within the year for Marawi on the National Housing Authority is part. Ang naghehead niyan is the DHSUD, so kami po key shelter agencies may kanya-kanyang responsibility kami, kanya kanyang area of jurisdiction," he said in the press briefing in time with the 47th anniversary of the agency.

"On the part of the NHA, I think we are 98 to 99 percent complete," he added.

He also said that the program in Yolanda will be finished before the Marcos administration ends.

"Huwag na sanang umabot nang 10 years bago matapos ang pabahay sa Yolanda areas," Tai said.

Two Lanao del Sur officials earlier criticized the state of government housing in Marawi, which is being rebuilt after the 2017 battle between government forces and Islamic State militants.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur earlier described as "substandard" government housing units in Marawi, saying there is no running water.

Lanao Del Sur 1st District Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong said Marawi "is the longest calamity-stricken area in the country" with the city still undergoing rehabilitation after 5 years.

"There are still some areas in Marawi- walang tubig… wala pang cables, di pa magamit… no power supply. How can you expect people to return if there are no basic services?" he added.

YOLANDA HOUSING

Typhoon Yolanda ravaged many parts of Tacloban in 2013. The Marcos administration is the third administration to handle housing in the area.

The NHA is now under the young Joeben Tai, a real estate developer prior to his stint in government.

Tai said he aims to elevate the quality of government housing in the Philippines to be at par, if not better than the private sector.

"Pag sinabi before na pabahay ng gobyerno, hindi po maganda eh. I want it to be at par with the private sector," he said.

"We want to improve it, and to build more houses so maraming makatanggap na pabahay," he added.

He said he will also be distributing idle housing before the year ends.

"My mission is by the end of the year, wala nang matetenggang bahay. Before end of the year, ituturn over namin lahat ng bakanteng bahay," he said.

Based on his accounting, there are more than 20,000 housing units that are yet to be distributed.

On his first 71 days in office, Tai facilitated emergency housing assistance to victims of earthquake in Luzon, amounting to P270 million in assistance.

The general manager is asking congress of a bigger budget to realize their agencies programs.

They have an approved budget of 2 billion pesos for 2023. Tai said they need 32 billion pesos to deliver quality housing for Filipinos

