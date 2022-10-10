Makabayan bloc seeks House probe on hostage-taking of De Lima

Senator Leila De Lima leaves the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on June 13, 2022 after appearing for her hearing. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc on Monday sought a congressional investigation into the hostage taking of detained former Sen. Leila de Lima inside the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame on Sunday.

Authored by ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel, House Resolution 473 urges the House Committee on Public Order and Safety to conduct the probe.

“The incident exposed how the former senator's life and safety is at serious risk even inside the detention center, thereby strengthening the call for her immediate release from prison,” HR 473 read.

Three Abu Sayyaf members attempted to bolt from the PNP Custodial Center early Sunday morning by attacking a policeman who served them their food. Two of them were promptly gunned down by a tower guard of the facility,.

The third detainee ran to De Lima's cell, tied her up and blindfolded her before a police officer shot him, officials said.

De Lima said the inmate held her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her. She credited the police with saving her life.

The head of the PNP custodial unit has since been relieved following the incident.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region is investigating the incident.

De Lima has been held for more than 5 years with other high-profile detainees at the national police headquarters.

The 63-year-old staunch critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on drug charges on February 24, 2017, after a long drawn-out public feud where the former president accused her of immorality and collecting money from drug sources and vowed to destroy her.

The former senator, who lost a senatorial reelection bid in May, has always maintained her innocence, rejecting the cases against her as fabricated and a product of political persecution.

De Lima, as former head of the Commission on Human Rights, initiated an inquiry into the Davao Death Squad and, as former senator and head of the Senate Justice committee, launched a probe on the bloody drug war — in both instances butting heads with Duterte.

Both topics are also the subject of an International Criminal Court probe.

