Guests arrive during the inauguration of the Manila Islamic Cemetery located inside the South Cemetery on Monday, June 7, 2021. The cemetery will serve as an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of remains of Manila’s deceased Muslim residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Several government agencies on Monday backed a bill that seeks to set up burial grounds for Muslims in public cemeteries.

Many Muslim Filipinos go through a complicated and costly process in sending the remains of their departed loved ones to Mindanao due to the shortage of public cemeteries that accommodate them, said Sen. Robin Padilla. He noted that Islam prohibits cremation and autopsy, and requires the burial to take place as quickly as possible.

Under Padilla's Senate Bill 1273, public cemeteries will determine the size of burial grounds for Muslims, indigenous peoples, and other denominations. If the portion is insufficient, the local government may acquire land.



"Bilang paglilinaw, hindi hinahangad ng panukalang ito na magtayo ng isang espesyal na pampublikong sementeryo na eksklusibo sa mga Muslim at IPs," said Padilla, who heads the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs.

"Ang hangarin po natin dito ay makasigurong makapaglalaan tayo ng espasyo para sa paglilibing sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim at IP na namayapa sang-ayon sa kanilang mga tradisyon at paniniwala,” he added.

(This bill does not aim to build special public cemeteries that are exclusive for Muslims and IPs. Our goal here is to ensure that we will allot space where our Muslim and IP brothers and sisters could be buried in accordance with their traditions and beliefs.)

According to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), there are around 12 million Muslims in the Philippines, where Islam is the second biggest religion after Roman Catholicism.



"Naka-spread na ang ating mga kapatiran... May mga namamatay tayong kapatid, nandoon sila sa lugar na walang direct flight [pa-Mindanao]," Al-Haj Sultan Bob Datimbang of the Municipality of Montalban’s Office of the Muslim Affairs noted when the committee tackled the bill on Monday.

"May alituntunin na kailangang ilibing na kaagad, hindi kagaya sa ating mga kapatid na Christian na pwedeng iembalsama. Karamihan, nangangamoy na ang ating cadaver dahil walang cemetery na paglilibingan kung saan silang lugar,” he added.

(Muslims are spread across the country. We have Muslim brothers and sisters who are buried in places with no direct flights to Mindanao. Muslims should be buried immediately, unlike Christians who could be embalmed. Many cadavers smell because there is no cemetery in their area where they could be buried.)

Director Masideng Salic of the Bureau of Muslim Settlement added, "Halos walang tumatanggap sa kanilang mailibing dito."

(Almost no place would accept them.)

The interior department is "in full support of this bill," said Assistant Secretary Donnie del Castillo Puno.

“Napapanahon na (it is timely). Definitely, we can make this work,” he added.

The environment department's legal affairs service had "no objection" to the measure, said its head Atty. Norlito Eneran.

“Nire-recognize po namin ang rights ng Muslims, IPs and other denominations wherever in the country. In fact, pag nasa forestlands, wala kaming kontra diyan unless nasa environmental critical areas. Hindi kami kumokontra diyan, we will fully support,” he said.

(We recognize the rights of Muslims, IPs and other denominations wherever in the country. In fact, even in forestlands, we have no objection unless environmental critical areas are involved.)

“The Department of Health fully supports… in due consideration of their cultural beliefs and traditions, provided that such provisions shall not be detrimental to the health of the general public," said the agency's chief health program officer Joselito Riego de Dios.

"As a general rule, DOH standard precautions shall be applied in handling all human dead bodies due to their potential of being infectious. No burial grounds shall be located within 25 meters from dwelling units,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manila Muslim Affairs director Shey Sakaluran Mohammad said, "Mina-manifest namin ang aming support sa panukalang ito… This has been a long dream of the Muslims and Bangsamoro outside BARMM."

A similar bill has been filed at the House of Representatives by Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman. The measure seeks to require all areas with a considerable number of Muslim residents to set up cemeteries that would enable them to observe their tradition of burying their dead within 24 hours.

In Manila, the local government inaugurated in 2021 its first Muslim Cemetery and Cultural Hall. It is located inside the Manila South Cemetery.

The Muslim cemetery has its own gate, a mosque and a washing building. An imam also takes care of the place.

"Ginawan ng [lokal na] batas para talagang kinilala siya sa batas na nakalaan para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim,” said former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who was invited to the Senate committee hearing.

(A local law recognizes that it is for our Muslim brothers and sisters.)



