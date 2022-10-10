Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil talks to reporters at the Malacañang Palace on Oct. 10, 2022. Job Manahan, Malacañang Press Corps/POOL

MANILA — Changes are expected in the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) in the coming days as lawyer Cheloy Garafil takes the helm as its officer-in-charge.

"Of course, may mga changes iyan but I’m still wrapping my head around iyong operations. Ngayon pa lang kami mag-me-meeting talagang formally on the operations ng OPS but definitely we’ll see some changes in the coming days," she told reporters Monday.

Garafil's statement came just days after she had resigned from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and accepted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to head OPS.

Although she is performing under an officer-in-charge capacity, she succeeds former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles who resigned last Tuesday.

Garafil also told reporters that she does not mind whether she performs as OIC or as Press Secretary, as she said she values the "trust and confidence" Marcos gave her.

"Binigyan niya tayo ng pagkakataon at ng trust na makatulong sa OPS. So iyon ang importante sa akin," she added.

A former journalist, Garafil had also worked with other government offices, including the Department of Justice, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the House of Representatives.

Last Thursday, Marcos said candidates for the position of Press Secretary have already been cut down to 3; his final decision is expected to be made public early this week.

“Obviously we need somebody who is very experienced and is probably a journalist or is a media practitioner. Iyon naman ang kailangan, yung marunong mag-messaging, para yung gusto naming palabasin, iyon naman ang lumalabas. That’s what’s important that we get the information, the messaging across,” he told reporters.

—with report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

