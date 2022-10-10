Former Senate President Franklin Drilon appealed to the judge handling the case of former Senator Leila de Lima to “take a second look at THE evidence” and consider the granting of bail against the detained lawyer.

Drilon, a former Justice secretary under the Cory Aquino and Fidel V. Ramos administrations, made the appeal a day after the former senator became the hostage of a suspected Abu Sayyaf member inside the Philippine National Police Custodial Center.

Drilon said Sunday’s failed hostage incident that led to the killing of three jailed terrorism suspects was “deplorable."

He said it is time for the court to allow De Lima to post bail, considering that a principal witness to the drug case against her has already retracted his statements.

“I would urge the court to grant bail to Senator Leila de lima. Remember that bail is denied only when the evidence of guilt is strong. And in this particular case, si principal witness have retracted. And therefore, you can rightfully assert that the evidence of guilt is not strong, and therefor grant bail in order to allow temporary liberty to senator De Lima,” Drilon said, when interviewed at the sidelines of the unveiling ceremonies of the Senate’s new “Legacy Wall.”

He added: “That matter of bail is addressed to the discretion of the judge, so we would ask the judge to take a second look at this evidence.”

In the event that the judge handling De Lima’s case does not see it fit to grant bail, allowing the former senator to be under “house arrest” must be made as an option, Drilon said.

“Sa iba po, di ba po naririnig natin hospital detention is allowed. The same here, the legal issue is where should she be detained? That’s within the power and prerogative of the judge. She can direct that Sen Leila de lima, if in her judgment that she should not be given bail, can be detained somewhere else, including her resident,” Drilon said.

Another option he said, is to place De Lima under the custody of another citizen.

“Because under the rules of court, even a liberty by recognizance where you place a detained person under the custody of a responsible citizen is allowed… In this particular case there were already recantations by two witnesses and therefore, the standard of evidence of guilt is strong, in my mind, is no longer met and therefore bail can be granted,” Drilon added.

As to what happened Sunday, the mixing of inmates like the situation of De Lima and the inmate who took her hostage also merits a review on the facility’s policy, Drilon said.

