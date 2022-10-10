A teenage girl stands beside their makeshift shelter after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago in Quezon City on September 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 14,333 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Oct. 3 to 9, an average of 2,048 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

Of the new infections during the week, five or 0.04 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 669 or 9.2 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

At least 614 or 24.3 percent of 2,524 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 27.2 percent.

During the past week, the DOH said it also verified 256 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

11 in October 2022

36 in September 2022

7 in August 2022

1 in May 2022

5 in October 2021

185 in September 2021

8 in August 2021

2,106 NEW CASES REPORTED ON OCT. 10

The DOH also reported 2,106 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 3,969,987 cases.

Thirty-three deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,297.

The number of active cases is now at 26,014, while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,880,676.

Of the newly reported infections, 837 are from Metro Manila.

As of Oct. 6, more than 73.2 million people in the country are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20 million have received their first booster dose while more than 3 million have gotten their second booster shots.

The World Health Organization over the weekend said precautionary measures against COVID-19 must also be observed against influenza as the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere begins.

In a weekly media briefing, WHO Director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness Dr. Sylvie Champaloux Briand noted that maintaining hand hygiene and wearing face masks may prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses, including flu.

A vaccine expert also earlier warned of a further increase in COVID-19 infections amid the public’s waning immunity against the virus and increase in mobility.

