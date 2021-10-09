MANILA - Storm signal no.1 was raised early Sunday in several areas as tropical storm Maring merged with now-low pressure area Nando, the state weather bureau said.

Maring was last estimated 665 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes at 4 a.m., moving north at 10 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Topical cyclone wind signal no.1, where strong winds are expected within 36 hours, was hoisted over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Eastern Samar

eastern portion of Northern Samar (San Roque, Pambujan, Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Palapag, Mondragon, Silvino Lobos)

eastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Hinabangan, Paranas)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Moderate to heavy rains due to the tropical storm are expected over Eastern Samar and Catanduanes, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Bicol Region, Caraga Region, and the rest of the Visayas, PAGASA said.

It added that the gradual enhancement of the southwesterlies might bring rains over Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The tropical storm is forecast to accelerate and move north northwestward over the Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours, PAGASA said.

Maring is forecast to move over the Luzon Strait and pass close or over the Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, it added.

"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time," PAGASA said.

The storm is then expected to move generally westward over the West Philippine Sea beginning Tuesday, it added.