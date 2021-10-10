MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 12,159 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,666,562.

The Department of Health also reported 27,727 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,536,011.

This means that the country has a total of 90,927 active cases as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred nineteen new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 39,624.

The country is still struggling to ramp up its vaccine rollout. The government has said that it wants to inoculate over 77.1 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Sept. 30, only 22.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 29.7 percent of its target after more than 6 months.

Government economic managers lowered the growth target for the second time this year, citing the tighter restrictions reimposed to check the spread of the Delta variant.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 237.6 million people and caused 4.8 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 44.3 million infections and over 712,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with over 33.9 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 600,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 450,000 confirmed fatalities.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.