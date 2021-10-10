Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City will regularize all of its government employees who have been serving for at least 10 years, Mayor Vico Sotto said Sunday.

The policy will take effect by January, according to the mayor.

Under Sotto's leadership, the city had doubled the number of its regularized government workers in a span of 2 years.

The mayor said his administration has abolished several "casual positions" and created more slots for regular workers to minimize the practice of contractualization within the local government.

"It can be done. That is what we are trying to show here, that it can be done kung gusto nating gawin," Sotto earlier told ABS-CBN News.

Effective January, practically all employees who have been with the city government for at least 10years will officially be regular/permanent employees.



Some of you may remember our record, Manong Rodrigo, who served for 43 years as contractual (casual) before being regularized. pic.twitter.com/J60y5oyTcT — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) October 10, 2021

The young mayor had been named by the US State Department as among the world's anticorruption champions.

Sotto "is a standard-bearer for a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize anticorruption and transparency initiatives in their election campaigns and in office," the agency said early this year.

--With reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News