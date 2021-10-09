'Nando' weakens, slowly merges with 'Maring'

Photo from the PAGASA Facebook page

Tropical depression "Nando" has weakened and was being assimilated within the circulation of tropical storm "Maring," according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Nando, now a low-pressure area (LPA), was last seen 1,105 kms east of Northern Luzon at 10 p.m., according to PAGASA's 11 p.m. report.

It was moving southwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the remnants of Nando were likely to be absorbed within the circulation of Maring in the next 12 hours.

Maring was last seen 745 kms east of Catarman town, Northern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Maring was expected to bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting over Occidental Mindoro, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Siquijor, Cebu, and Bohol.

PAGASA added that the rains may also cause flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas in Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, Eastern Samar and Samar.

