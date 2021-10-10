KC Concepcion rallies behind stepdad Kiko Pangilinan as he runs for VP

MANILA – KC Concepcion is rallying behind her stepfather, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who is setting his sights on the country’s vice presidency in the May 2022 elections.

In her official Instagram page, Concepcion said Pangilinan’s decision to run for the second highest executive position in the Philippines is their family’s “biggest milestone yet.”

“Your love for family and country is genuine and true. Thank you for all the things that you do. This is our family’s biggest milestone yet,” she said.

“Dad, whatever the outcome, let the welfare of others be your motivation and strength,” she added.

Concepcion, daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta, who is Pangilinan’s wife, then shared to her followers Pangilinan’s brief profile, to suggest that he is qualified for the post he’s vying for.

“A Harvard alumnus. A UP and La Salle raised lawyer. An Ateneo professor. 20 years of serving the people as Senator,” she said.

Throwing him her support, Concepcion said: “You deserve my vote and the Vote of the People. May God bless the long journey towards becoming the next Vice President of the Philippines. Mahal kita.”

Although they are currently miles apart, Pangilinan appreciated Concepcion’s gesture that he thanked her for her support.

“Thank you for the love and support, my eldest. It means so much. God's purpose not mine. We surrender the effort to the Almighty. The battle is His. Love you too,” he said.

Cuneta also expressed his support for her husband's political plans.

Concepcion has been vocal about how Pangilinan stood as the father figure in her life growing up.

In a previous post, she said it is because of Pangilinan “that I have a thirst for knowledge, am able to focus on and accomplish goals at work, achieve things with the courage that I can, with hard work, patience, and most especially the constant act of educating myself.”

Concepcion said it was her stepdad who taught her that she can learn anything and apply all those lessons in life.

“Together with all that mom and my grandparents instilled in me I want to thank you for helping to make me, me, in more ways than one,” she said.

Aside from Pangilinan, Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, who is Cuneta’s uncle, and 27 others filed their candidacies for vice president. The final list will be released in December after the Comelec screens them.

Sotto's wife, Helen Gamboa, is the sister of Cuneta's mother and Concepcion’s grandmother, the late Elaine Cuneta.

FROM THE ARCHIVES