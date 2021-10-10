Filipino frontliner dies after getting knocked down by alleged thief in New York

MANILA - A Filipino health frontliner in New Jersey in the US has died from her injuries after she was knocked down by a fleeing thief at the New York Times Square, a Philippine diplomat said Sunday.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, was walking through Times Square last Friday afternoon when she was knocked down by a homeless mugger and sustained head injury, according to the New York Post.

She died 8:28 p.m. Saturday (8:28 a.m. Sunday in Manila), her brother Carlito told the New York Post.

Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato urged US authorities to "do what is necessary to make the streets safer" following Ambrocio's death.

"We grieve with the family of our kababayan Maria Ambrocio, a health frontliner, who died from her injuries after she was knocked down by a homeless man near @PHinNewYork on Friday. We call on authorities to do what is necessary to make the streets safer," he said.

RELATED VIDEO